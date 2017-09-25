Lone gunman robs Orangeville store

An Austintown man is being held in the Mahoning County jail without bond after failing to show up in court and answer allegations that he falsified election petitions for a crime victims bill of rights amendment in Ohio.More >>
A two-vehicle accident shut down northbound traffic at South Avenue in Youngstown for about an hour Monday morning.More >>
Deputies are investigating a reported robbery at a general store in a small Trumbull County community. According to information phoned into 911,More >>
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called President Donald Trump a what? A mentally deranged 'dotard,' which is a translation of a derogatory Korean word for an elderly person.More >>
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says four people were killed when their car went off the road, hit a tree and burst into flames.More >>
An elderly Pennsylvania woman is facing a retrial next year on charges that she poisoned her son's girlfriend with antifreeze, leaving her near death.More >>
Police say a makeup artist helped them stage an Ohio crime scene to make the suspect in a murder-for-hire plot believe his requested target was killed by the would-be hitman, who actually was working with...More >>
A woman is facing charges in the death of her husband who authorities allege was shot as he slept in their Pennsylvania home.More >>
Pennsylvania business boosters couldn't help noticing this week that state government got slapped with another credit downgrade just as the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh regions are trying to land Amazon's...More >>
An Ohio coroner has concluded that a 12-year-old boy found unresponsive during a birthday sleepover died from an accidental overdose of the powerful painkiller fentanyl, not from choking on a piece of gum.More >>
A bill designating Oct. 7 as Moses Fleetwood Walker Day in honor of the first black major league baseball player has cleared Ohio's Legislature and is headed to Gov. John Kasich's (KAY'-sihks) desk.More >>
An Ohio man accused of performing a sex act on a dog has been charged under a new state law that criminalizes bestiality.More >>
Police have arrested two more 14-year-old boys in connection with the fatal shooting of another 14-year-old boy in northern Ohio.More >>
A 90-year-old man has died in a motorcycle crash.More >>
