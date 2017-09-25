Lone gunman robs Orangeville store

Deputies are investigating a reported robbery at a general store in a small Trumbull County community.

According to information phoned into 911, Wilson's General Store on Stateline Road in Orangeville was robbed shortly before 8 pm Sunday.

A man carrying a gun and wearing a stocking over his face took cash before running out of the store.

The Trumbull County Sheriff was notified as well as police departments on the other side of the state line.

No one was injured.