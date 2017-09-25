Corey Kluber gets 18th win as Indians beat Mariners 4-2

Sidney Crosby is backing the Pittsburgh Penguins' decision to accept a White House invitation from President Donald Trump.More >>
The St. Louis Cardinals stumbled against the Pirates for the second straight day, allowing home runs to Starling Marte and rookie Jordan Luplow in a stinging 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday.More >>
Corey Kluber threw seven strong innings to become the first 18-game winner in the American League, Jose Ramirez's 29th home run snapped a 2-all tie, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Seattle Mariners 4-2 on...More >>
Jacoby Brissett ran for two touchdowns, threw for another and the Colts defense held off Cleveland's late charge Sunday to preserve a 31-28 victory.More >>
Jordan Howard scored on a 19-yard run in overtime to lead the Chicago Bears to a 23-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.More >>
High school football scores from Saturday, September 23, 2017.More >>
