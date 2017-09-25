Mahoning County Deputy fired following excessive force allegation

A Mahoning County Sheriff's Deputy has been fired following an investigation into allegations that he used excessive force in dealing with a jail inmate.

According to Sheriff Jerry Greene, Zachary Pasko was fired for gross misconduct following a review by state investigators of surveillance video.

Greene tells 21 News that around 9:45 pm on July 10, Pasko made some type of physical contact with an inmate being escorted inside the jail.

The inmate suffered head and foot injuries and was treated at the hospital according to Sheriff Greene.

Pasko was placed on leave the next day.