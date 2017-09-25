Police: 2 shot amid fights outside bars in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Police say two people were wounded by gunfire as officers tried to break up fights and disperse large crowds outside of bars in Harrisburg.

Police say a man and a woman each suffered a gunshot wound to the leg early Sunday. Both told investigators they were walking down a sidewalk when the shots rang out and could not provide any information on possible shooters.

Officers were originally dispatched on a report of an assault and arrested one person before several fights broke out. They used pepper spray and requested help from nearby police departments and state police to control the crowds.

Officers heard the first round of gunfire while trying to break up a fight. Then, as they tried to work their way through the crowds, they heard more shots.

