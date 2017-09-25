Boy, 17, critical. shot in Pennsylvania home invasion

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A 17-year-old boy has been critically wounded as police search for three people who broke into an eastern Pennsylvania apartment in an apparent home invasion robbery.

Police in North Coventry Township, near Pottstown, say the incident happened about 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the teen was shot after two masked men and a woman broke into the apartments. Investigators say the shooting did not appear to be random, but that the teen was targeted.

