Philadelphia police: 2 arrested as ambulance tire slashed

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia police say two people have been arrested after an ambulance's tires were slashed and some people ran in and out of the vehicle - and jumped on top of it - when it responded to a report of a fight with injuries.

Police say the bizarrely violent incident happened about 1 a.m. Monday in the city's Feltonville section.

Police didn't immediately identify those who were arrested after officers had to be called to control the situation.

