Playing toddler is fatally struck by car in Ohio driveway

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a car pulling into the driveway of a central Ohio home fatally struck a 2-year-old girl who was sitting or lying on the driveway while playing.

Columbus police say the toddler, Mya Canfield, died at a hospital after being hit on Sunday evening.

WSYX-TV reports that the girl's uncle said he pulled the child from beneath the car and had tried to administer CPR with the help of a neighbor.

Police say the 52-year-old man who was driving the car has cooperated with officers investigating the apparent accident. No charges were immediately filed.

