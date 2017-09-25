Coroner identifies Stambaugh Stadium fall victim

The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has identified the person who fell from Stambaugh Stadium last week.

The coroner's office said 49-year-old Alaina Buttar died just after noon on Friday.

The coroner's office was able to identify Alaina based on photo I.D. cards.

Officials have previously said that the victim was not a current student or university employee. However, a media release from the coroner's office does not identify where Buttar was from.

Youngstown State University Police are still investigating the incident, however, the coroner's office says there is no evidence of foul play.