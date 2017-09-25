NBC's Megyn Kelly says she's 'done with politics' on debut

President Donald Trump has some advice for National Football League owners: Fire players who kneel during the national anthem

President Donald Trump has some advice for National Football League owners: Fire players who kneel during the national anthem

Authorities say 1 person is dead and at least seven victims are being treated for injuries after a shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in the Nashville neighborhood in Antioch

Authorities say 1 person is dead and at least seven victims are being treated for injuries after a shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in the Nashville neighborhood in Antioch

President Donald Trump says his objection to NFL players protesting during the national anthem has nothing do with race, instead it has to do with "respect for our country and respect for our flag."

President Donald Trump says his objection to NFL players protesting during the national anthem has nothing do with race, instead it has to do with "respect for our country and respect for our flag."

Trump: Objection to protests "has nothing to do with race"

Trump: Objection to protests "has nothing to do with race"

President Donald Trump says his objection to NFL players protesting during the national anthem has nothing do with race, instead it has to do with "respect for our country and respect for our flag."

President Donald Trump says his objection to NFL players protesting during the national anthem has nothing do with race, instead it has to do with "respect for our country and respect for our flag."

Trump: Objection to protests "has nothing to do with race"

Trump: Objection to protests "has nothing to do with race"

US researchers about to recruit 1 million people to study how genes, environments and lifestyles interact, bid to end cookie-cutter care

US researchers about to recruit 1 million people to study how genes, environments and lifestyles interact, bid to end cookie-cutter care

Top Republicans are adding money to their staggering effort to repeal the Obama health care law and say they're pushing toward a climactic Senate faceoff this week.

Top Republicans are adding money to their staggering effort to repeal the Obama health care law and say they're pushing toward a climactic Senate faceoff this week.

Church's divine plan to beat the recession and keep tithes flowing in involved filing fraudulent unemployment claims at companies owned by congregants, former followers say.

Church's divine plan to beat the recession and keep tithes flowing in involved filing fraudulent unemployment claims at companies owned by congregants, former followers say.

Key events in former US Rep. Anthony Weiner's rise and fall.

Key events in former US Rep. Anthony Weiner's rise and fall.

Witnesses and police described a chaotic scene as a masked attacker armed with two guns shot seven people, killing one, in a Tennessee church before he was subdued.

Witnesses and police described a chaotic scene as a masked attacker armed with two guns shot seven people, killing one, in a Tennessee church before he was subdued.

Two St. Louis-area police agencies are defending their actions in arresting nearly two dozen protesters at a mall, amid complaints that the demonstrators were taken down forcefully, including a female pastor allegedly put in a chokehold.

Two St. Louis-area police agencies are defending their actions in arresting nearly two dozen protesters at a mall, amid complaints that the demonstrators were taken down forcefully, including a female pastor...

NEW YORK (AP) - Megyn Kelly made her debut as an NBC morning TV host on Monday with the declaration that she's "kind of done with politics for now."

The former Fox News Channel anchor was in the thick of it during the 2016 presidential campaign, most notably when then-candidate Donald Trump turned on her following her sharp questioning of him in a debate.

Kelly, who is now hosting the third hour of NBC's "Today" show, said she hoped viewers would "have a laugh with us, a smile, sometimes a tear and maybe a little hope" to start the day.

She interviewed the cast of NBC's revived comedy "Will & Grace" on her debut program.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.