NBC's Megyn Kelly says she's 'done with politics' on debut

US researchers about to recruit 1 million people to study how genes, environments and lifestyles interact, bid to end cookie-cutter careMore >>
US researchers about to recruit 1 million people to study how genes, environments and lifestyles interact, bid to end cookie-cutter careMore >>
President Donald Trump says his objection to NFL players protesting during the national anthem has nothing do with race, instead it has to do with "respect for our country and respect for our flag."More >>
President Donald Trump says his objection to NFL players protesting during the national anthem has nothing do with race, instead it has to do with "respect for our country and respect for our flag."More >>
President Donald Trump says his objection to NFL players protesting during the national anthem has nothing do with race, instead it has to do with "respect for our country and respect for our flag."More >>
President Donald Trump says his objection to NFL players protesting during the national anthem has nothing do with race, instead it has to do with "respect for our country and respect for our flag."More >>
Authorities say 1 person is dead and at least seven victims are being treated for injuries after a shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in the Nashville neighborhood in AntiochMore >>
Authorities say 1 person is dead and at least seven victims are being treated for injuries after a shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in the Nashville neighborhood in AntiochMore >>
President Donald Trump has some advice for National Football League owners: Fire players who kneel during the national anthemMore >>
President Donald Trump has some advice for National Football League owners: Fire players who kneel during the national anthemMore >>
Investigators say a Youngstown man found murdered in his South Side home suffered from multiple injuries.More >>
Investigators say a Youngstown man found murdered in his South Side home suffered from multiple injuries.More >>
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has identified the person who fell from Stambaugh Stadium last week.More >>
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has identified the person who fell from Stambaugh Stadium last week.More >>
A Mahoning County Sheriff's Deputy has been fired following an investigation into allegations that he used excessive force in dealing with a jail inmate.More >>
A Mahoning County Sheriff's Deputy has been fired following an investigation into allegations that he used excessive force in dealing with a jail inmate.More >>
Investigators have released the name of a woman who died following a fire at her Youngstown home.More >>
Investigators have released the name of a woman who died following a fire at her Youngstown home.More >>
Officials say they are shutting down a service that helps Ohio residents enroll in Medicaid.More >>
Officials say they are shutting down a service that helps Ohio residents enroll in Medicaid.More >>