Coroner: Youngstown homicide victim had 'multiple injuries'

Investigators say a Youngstown man found murdered in his South Side home suffered from multiple injuries.

Relatives found the body of 62-year-old Henry Jones on Friday in his home on the 500 block of Dorothy Avenue.

The coroner did not reveal the nature of the victim's injuries.

Although an autopsy has yet to be completed, the Mahoning County Coroner's office tells 21 News that the death will be ruled a homicide.

There is no word on whether or not police have any suspects in the case.