Coroner: Youngstown homicide victim had 'multiple injuries'

Investigators say a Youngstown man found murdered in his South Side home suffered from multiple injuries.More >>
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has identified the person who fell from Stambaugh Stadium last week.More >>
A Mahoning County Sheriff's Deputy has been fired following an investigation into allegations that he used excessive force in dealing with a jail inmate.More >>
Investigators have released the name of a woman who died following a fire at her Youngstown home.More >>
Officials say they are shutting down a service that helps Ohio residents enroll in Medicaid.More >>
Authorities say a car pulling into the driveway of a central Ohio home fatally struck a 2-year-old girl who was sitting or lying on the driveway while playing.More >>
Authorities say an 18-year-old woman was killed when two jet skis collided on a farm pond in rural northern Ohio.More >>
A Pennsylvania funeral director has been charged with abusing corpses and other crimes for allegedly taking cellphone pictures of the dead to "gross out" her friends and family.More >>
Philadelphia police say two people have been arrested after an ambulance's tires were slashed and some people ran in and out of the vehicle - and jumped on top of it - when it responded to a report of a fight...More >>
A 17-year-old boy has been critically wounded as police search for three people who broke into an eastern Pennsylvania apartment in an apparent home invasion robbery.More >>
Grief counselors will be at two schools on Monday after a 12-year-old girl was fatally struck by a car while walking home after getting ice cream with her younger siblings.More >>
Police and the coroner are trying to determine how a woman wound up dead on a sidewalk near a cemetery in Pennsylvania's third-largest city.More >>
Police say two people were wounded by gunfire as officers tried to break up fights and disperse large crowds outside of bars in Harrisburg.More >>
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says four people were killed when their car went off the road, hit a tree and burst into flames.More >>
An elderly Pennsylvania woman is facing a retrial next year on charges that she poisoned her son's girlfriend with antifreeze, leaving her near death.More >>
