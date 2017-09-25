STREAMING NOW: Valley lawmakers question healthcare bill's impact on opioid crisis

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan is speaking out with a group of healthcare workers from across the country to discuss the newest healthcare bill proposal.

According to a media release, Ryan plans to address the healthcare bill proposal submitted by Senators Graham and Cassidy.

Ryan, who is the Co-Chair of the Congressional Addiction, Treatment and Recovery Caucus, will be joined by three frontline healthcare workers to discuss the opioid crisis, specifically in light of mental health and physical healthcare.

Congressman Ryan argues that the Trump Administration's 2018 budget proposes substantial cuts to the Administration for Children and Families, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

Ryan also says that Medicaid is the country's largest payer for addiction services — and covers a significant portion of opioid addiction medication.

That press conference, scheduled for 2 p.m., can be viewed here:

Meanwhile, just down the street, another Valley lawmaker will be attempting to get answers on how the proposed healthcare bill will change things for Ohioans.

According to Senator Sherrod Brown, the legislation cuts $20 billion from Ohio, including drastic cuts to Medicaid, the most important tool Ohio has in the fight against opioids.

During the 2 p.m. Senate Finance Committee hearing on the bill, Sen. Brown will take the opportunity to question "expert witnesses".

That hearing can be viewed here starting at 2 p.m.