Two More Days of Record-Challenging Heat

The late-September heat wave will continue for another couple of days with blazing sunshine in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. The record high will be in jeopardy both days.

Today's record high, set 10 years ago, is likely safe but Tuesday and Wednesday's records are in jeopardy! pic.twitter.com/ryFZL3u0Ya — StormTracker 21 (@StormTracker21) September 25, 2017

A cold front will finally put an end to this remarkable stretch of weather by Thursday.

The region could use some rain but not much is in the forecast. A weak weather system may bring a couple of showers Friday, especially in the afternoon.

The weekend will begin and September will end on a cool and dry note Saturday.

Beautiful weather is back in the forecast for the first couple of days of October.