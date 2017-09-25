Two More Days of Record-Challenging Heat - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Two More Days of Record-Challenging Heat

By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
The late-September heat wave will continue for another couple of days with blazing sunshine in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. The record high will be in jeopardy both days.

A cold front will finally put an end to this remarkable stretch of weather by Thursday.

The region could use some rain but not much is in the forecast. A weak weather system may bring a couple of showers Friday, especially in the afternoon.

The weekend will begin and September will end on a cool and dry note Saturday. 

Beautiful weather is back in the forecast for the first couple of days of October.  

