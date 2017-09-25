Dead kitten, guinea pig lead to Mercer County's first felony animal abuse charges

After a change in state laws less than one month ago, Mercer County Animal Investigators have filed the first felony-level animal abuse charges in the county's history.

Investigator Paul Tobin, of the Mercer County Humane Society tells 21 News that two people have been charged, after humane agents found a dead kitten and dead guinea pig inside their home.

31-year-old Michael Mayerchak and 31-year-old Tabitha Campbell, of Pymatuning Township, are facing felony charges of animal cruelty and animal neglect.

Tobin said earlier this year Mayerchak pleaded guilty to summary animal abuse charges, after having a dog taken away from him. However, Mayerchak allegedly got the dog back.

Several months later, Tobin says that neighbors began calling in to the Humane Society, saying that the dog looked malnourished and was not being taken care of.

When agents saw the dog they determined that he had a medical problem and needed to see a veterinarian.

Tobin says they gave Mayerchak and Campbell a chance to get the dog into a physician, but the couple kept canceling their appointments, and then just failed to show up.

Humane agents went back to the home but had to be let in by management, who told officers that no one had been in or out of the residence in at least three weeks.

Inside the home, agents say they found a dead kitten along with a mother cat and three surviving kittens.

According to Tobin, officers also found a deceased guinea pig.

Tobin tells 21 News that once they were able to locate Mayerchak and Campbell the pair voluntarily relinquished the kittens to the care of humane agents.

The dog, however, is reportedly in the care of a relative. Tobin says that it will be up to a judge to decide if it will be turned over to humane agents or if it can stay with family members.

As a condition of their bond, neither Mayerchak or Campbell are allowed to have animals in their possession.

In addition to the felony charges, both Mayerchak and Campbell are facing summary offenses for failing to get the dog medical treatment when told to by humane officers.

Tobin says it was clear that the animals had been left alone, and had not been cared for.

Under the recent Pennsylvania law, the death of any companion animal when caused by neglect is considered a felony offense and is punishable by up to seven years in jail.

Previously under Pennsylvania law, most animal cruelty cases were classified as summary offenses, putting them on the same tier as traffic violations.

There is some leeway with the charges, however. Under the new Libre's Law prosecutors can use their discretion in charges, based on how badly an animal was injured.

However, Tobin said that both Mayerchak and Campbell are, at this point, facing the felony charge of aggravated animal cruelty.

The couple was arraigned on the charges over the weekend. They are not scheduled to appear back in court until October.

As for the surviving kittens, Tobin says that they are too young to be separated just yet and that they are being taken care of by Penn-Ohio Veterinary Clinic in West Middlesex.

Tobin says that once they are old enough they will be put up for adoption.