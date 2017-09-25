EXCLUSIVE: Two correction officers fired in Trumbull County

Trumbull County Corrections Officers Matthew Abbot and Christopher Zadroski were fired September 20.

A letter in their disciplinary files, which are a public record, stated their termination was due to excessive use of force.

On August 24, video at the Adult Justice Center showed that Abbott allegedly yanked inmate Solomon Cindea off a bench in the booking area, then dragged Cindea along the floor with little assistance from other personnel.

In the elevator, Cindea struck his head against the elevator door.

"They grabbed me by my leg shackles and just lifted me in the air and I smacked my face and my head off the floor," said Cindea.

The disciplinary letter states Zadroski struck the inmate twice with a hard fist while Cindea was still cuffed and shackled, held face down on the floor by four officers.

The corrections officers say Cindea threatened to harm himself and had made threats to harm corrections officers once cuffs were removed.

Cindea told 21 News he is an admitted drug addict, who has committed crimes against others to pay for his drugs.

"I argued back with him, but I was a threat to nobody. My hands were shackled behind my back, and my legs were in irons shackled together," said Cindea.



Two sergeants, Ariana McBride and Anita Babcock, who failed to intervene, were issued 10 unpaid days suspension.

William Drier and Jordan Clay were given two unpaid days suspension for failing to intervene.

Joseph Lynn was suspended for three days.

Deputy Anthony Diehl, who was there during the transport, was also given two unpaid days off.

All have an opportunity to object by filing a grievance and to have a hearing by an independent arbitrator as a final step.

Results of the investigation, along with the video of what took place, will be turned over to the Trumbull County Prosecutor to see if there were civil rights violations or if criminal charges are merited.

Trumbull's Sheriff Paul Monroe and command staff did not comment since two disciplinary hearings were held Monday late afternoon.

21 News requested the video of the actions that took place August 24 at the justice center.