East Liverpool police take to Facebook to find suspected vandals

East Liverpool police are looking for suspects responsible for damaging restrooms at Broadway Wharf Park.

Police uploaded pictures and surveillance videos of the suspected vandals on their Facebook page, hoping the community could help in finding them.

Police said at least one suspect has been identified.

In one of the videos, you can see several people going into the restroom and presumably taking video of what is happening.

Another video shows two suspects getting out of a car.

These two are later seen each going into the restroom.

Anyone with information on the individuals pictured is asked to message the East Liverpool Police Department on Facebook.