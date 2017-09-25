H.S. volleyball and soccer scores | 9/25/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. volleyball and soccer scores | 9/25/17

Posted: Updated:

Volleyball

Newton Falls 3 Warren Harding 1

Hubbard 3 Southeast 0

Springfield 3 Jackson Milton 0

Mineral Ridge 3 Lowellville 0

Maplewood 3 Ursuline 0

Liberty 3 Struthers 1

Crestview 2 Howland 3

Niles 3 Labrae 1

Campbell 1 Poland 3

Champion 3 East 0

Girls' Soccer

Hubbard 0 Poland 2

Springfield 9 Valley Christian 0

Girard 0 LaBrae 1

Newton Falls 4 Champion 4

Boys' Soccer

Mineral Ridge 3 Columbiana 1

Campbell 10 Leetonia 0

Newton Falls 1 Champion 2

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms