Results from this weekend's OVI checkpoint in Youngstown

Members of the Mahoning County OVI Task Force, in collaboration with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, conducted a sobriety checkpoint Saturday.

The checkpoint, which was at 2214 Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown, was conducted from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Troopers said six people were arrested, summoned or cited, according to a press release.

One person was arrested for OVI, three received a summons for driving under suspension and two were cited for adult restraint.

One officer with the task force and four troopers with OSP also conducted saturation patrol in support of the checkpoint.

A total of 397 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, according to a press release.

There were seven vehicles that were directed into the diversion area for further investigation.