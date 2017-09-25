Multi-million dollar school renovation possible for Grove City

Parents, students, and teachers packed an auditorium at Grove City Middle School to learn details on a potential $37.6 million school renovation project.

The $37.6 million is an estimation on what it would cost to demolish Highland Primary Center and relocate those students to a newly renovated and expanded Hillview Elementary.

Highland Primary Center was built in 1961 and with the general wear and tear of the building, the school district feels it's time to upgrade to a more modern facility that fits their educational needs.

"We want to be in a different designed facility to deliver our educational program, number two is if we abandon that school for kindergarten 1 is that building suited for an alternate purpose, " said Superintendent Dr. Jeff Finch.

The $37.6 million is a target number based off several estimations including the district's tax rate.

That number isn't a set amount the project would cost but gives the district a range to which they can work without a having a referendum vote or significantly raise taxes.

"We host a hearing to bring the community on board with understanding, to let them say we agree with this direction or we question some piece or we are asking for something different. That voice of the community is to be heard by the board to help influence their final decision," said Finch.

Finch adds that the district must allow 30 days for public feedback before entering the next phase.

The district hopes to bring forth a design for the approval of the school board sometime in early November.