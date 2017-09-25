East Liverpool group files lawsuit against city auditor in traffic cam dispute

A lawsuit was filed Monday in Columbiana County Court against the City of East Liverpool, the Columbiana County Board of Elections and the city's auditor.

A Facebook group called "East Liverpool Citizens Against Traffic Cameras" posted the news on their page, saying they are challenging the auditor's refusal to certify their initiative petition and place the issue before voters this November.

According to the post, the group feels the auditor's ruling was unjust.

The group said they followed the correct and constitutional process to propose ordinances in the city, as well as received enough signatures to place the issue before voters.

The lawsuit was filed in an effort to restore the right for East Liverpool citizens to voice their concerns through the voting process, according to the post.

The speed cameras were introduced in May of this year.

21 News reached out to City Auditor Marilyn Bosco for comment.