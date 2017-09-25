Expanded after-school program begins in Youngstown

If you drive through Poland, chances are you have seen June Baker dancing her heart out on Route 224. Cell phone video of her moves went viral last week on Facebook and left many people wondering who the woman is behind the dance moves. The Boardman Center Intermediate School teacher is passionate about spreading empowerment, encouragement and positivity in the classroom and beyond.More >>
Students at Brookfield Middle School have been busy writing notes of encouragement to students affected by Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Following a first year that saw significant gains in students' reading and math scores, the Youngstown City School District provided an expanded after-school program which began Monday.More >>
Local Youngstown resident Isabel Villaplana is partnering with Commissioner Rev. Juan Rivera of the Ohio Commission for Hispanic Latino Affairs to rally the Greater Youngstown/Warren area to provide immediate disaster relief to friends and family in Puerto Rico.More >>
Rudy Abreu, who competed on the 11th season of "So You Think You Can Dance," led upper level Youngstown City School District visual and performing arts students in a master class this week.More >>
Authorities say a car pulling into the driveway of a central Ohio home fatally struck a 2-year-old girl who was sitting or lying on the driveway while playing.More >>
When Mark Zuckerberg comes to Philadelphia, he does as Philadelphians do.More >>
A Pennsylvania man who was caught on video sucker-punching a man with cerebral palsy has pleaded guilty to simple assault.More >>
Authorities say an 18-year-old woman was killed when two jet skis collided on a farm pond in rural northern Ohio.More >>
A Pennsylvania funeral director has been charged with abusing corpses and other crimes for allegedly taking cellphone pictures of the dead to "gross out" her friends and family.More >>
Philadelphia police say two people have been arrested after an ambulance's tires were slashed and some people ran in and out of the vehicle - and jumped on top of it - when it responded to a report of a fight...More >>
A 17-year-old boy has been critically wounded as police search for three people who broke into an eastern Pennsylvania apartment in an apparent home invasion robbery.More >>
Grief counselors will be at two schools on Monday after a 12-year-old girl was fatally struck by a car while walking home after getting ice cream with her younger siblings.More >>
Police and the coroner are trying to determine how a woman wound up dead on a sidewalk near a cemetery in Pennsylvania's third-largest city.More >>
Police say two people were wounded by gunfire as officers tried to break up fights and disperse large crowds outside of bars in Harrisburg.More >>
