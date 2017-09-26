Boardman teacher spreads kindness dancing along Route 224

If you drive through Poland, chances are you have seen June Baker dancing her heart out on Route 224.

Cell phone video of her moves went viral last week on Facebook and left many people wondering who the woman is behind the dance moves.

The Boardman Center Intermediate School teacher is passionate about spreading empowerment, encouragement, and positivity in the classroom and beyond.

Amidst the daily chaos on busy Route 224 in Poland, June Baker is spreading her contagious zest for life in her happy place.

"My kids enjoy the dancing lady in Poland," expressed one driver.

"The cops have gotten used to my mom dancing, they think it's weird if she isn't dancing, explained June's 17-year-old daughter Kristen.

It was just two years ago that the mother of five first started letting a mix of music speak to her in public, as part stress reliever and celebration of life.

"I dance for a lot of reasons, a lot of it's because I can. I'm so thankful," expressed June.

The 53-year-old had no idea just how much her freestyle resonated with complete strangers until a video asking who she was went viral on Facebook last week.

"It's changed my life," said June.

One person posted "She makes us remember to be true to who we are and to have fun while doing it!"

She brings that passion for making others happy to her workplace- Boardman Center Intermediate School.

When asked about her favorite class, 5th grader Abbi Mihok said "Mrs. Baker's because she really enjoys us and she likes having fun with us."

"She's fun, she's funny and she likes to dance," said Konner Flesher, a 5th grader at Boardman Center.

As a 5th grade English teacher, she uses dance as a tool in the classroom.

"Anything that gives anyone any sort of hope or encouragement or even a distraction from a difficult reality, then to me that's why we are here," she said.

She is the spark in a chain reaction of kindness.

"Write messages that you think will be encouraging or happy to anyone coming in and out of this building," she told her students in Spartan Success, a life enrichment and intervention period.

Students answered the call and wrote messages like "Be Yourself" in the green space.

June was part of the team that built the outdoor area from the ground up.

"It just brightens up my day if I'm having an upset day," described Abbi.

Boom-- as she's often called here because of her signature move with the kids at the end of class--also challenges her students to do 10 acts of kindness a day. She doubles the amount that the school encourages the students tackle.

"I said thank you to the bus driver," Konner said.

Abbi explained "I helped pick up somebody's things in the hallway when they dropped them."

June takes her compassion to the streets in another way daily.

"I've given out over 1300 of these over three years , they always match the person," she described while passing out quote cards to strangers.

One woman who received a card said that " it just makes peoples' day."

The cards are words of encouragement that June has been on the receiving end of before,

"With the five kids and being an older mom-- I really wanted to be the perfect mom," she described.

June struggled with depression and anxiety in her 40s.

"People would just be so encouraging and supportive and help me to accept my own failures and flaws when I hadn't for so long," she said.

To her kids, she's the best mom they could ever ask for.

"So I think it's nice to have a very inspirational mom giving out quote cards all the time and just making people happy," explained her 10-year-old daughter Mary.

Now at 53, June is the happiest that she has ever been.

"I feel like everything I give, comes back to me in overwhelmingly beautiful amazing ways and I'm profoundly grateful. It has saved me."

A saving grace that has been turned into a sense of purpose to spread positivity in the world.

June's background growing up was a lot like the movie "Footloose" that outlawed dancing and Rock and Roll. Her school did not even have dances. June started gravitating towards music in college and became an aerobics instructor at that time.