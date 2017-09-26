Troopers seize $13,850 worth of cocaine and crack in Ashtabula County

An Erie, Pennsylvania man faces criminal charges after State Troopers say they caught him in Ashtabula County with crack and crack cocaine.

Troopers stopped Chibuzo Moore's car for a lane violation along Interstate 90 on Tuesday.

As the trooper was patting down Moore for weapons, they say the driver showed them a bag containing 69 grams of cocaine.

Troopers searched the car and found a second bag containing 83 grams of crack.

The patrol estimates that the drugs are worth $13,850 on the street.

Moore, 36, was booked into the Ashtabula County Jail on charges of possession and trafficking in cocaine.