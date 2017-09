Today will be another scorcher with temperatures possibly record-breaking in the lower 90s. The old record for today is 89 degrees set back in 1934. Wednesday will be another toasty day in the mid 80s before relief is here by Thursday..

The end of the week and upcoming weekend will feature days in the 60s and nights in the 40s. Some much needed rain will be here with a couple showers by Friday but we'll still end the month below average with our rainfall totals...