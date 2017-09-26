Police: Man run over after Youngstown card party

Youngstown tops the list of Ohio cities with the highest number of burglaries and is fourth in the nation according to a survey conducted by a home security company. A report from ADT looked at data from more than 18,000 law enforcement agencies and found that Youngstown had 17.7 burglaries per 1,000 residents in 2015. The survey found that only three U.S. Cities, Lake Charles, Louisiana (21 burglaries per 1,000), Vallejo, California (19.4 burglaries per 1,000), and Pueblo, Colorado...More >>
Youngstown tops the list of Ohio cities with the highest number of burglaries and is fourth in the nation according to a survey conducted by a home security company. A report from ADT looked at data from more than 18,000 law enforcement agencies and found that Youngstown had 17.7 burglaries per 1,000 residents in 2015. The survey found that only three U.S. Cities, Lake Charles, Louisiana (21 burglaries per 1,000), Vallejo, California (19.4 burglaries per 1,000), and Pueblo, Colorado...More >>
The Youngstown Police investigators are trying to sort out stories from witnesses who say a card party on the city's South Side ended with a woman running over a man with her car.More >>
The Youngstown Police investigators are trying to sort out stories from witnesses who say a card party on the city's South Side ended with a woman running over a man with her car.More >>
If you drive through Poland, chances are you have seen June Baker dancing her heart out on Route 224.More >>
If you drive through Poland, chances are you have seen June Baker dancing her heart out on Route 224.More >>
Students at Brookfield Middle School have been busy writing notes of encouragement to students affected by Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Students at Brookfield Middle School have been busy writing notes of encouragement to students affected by Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Following a first year that saw significant gains in students' reading and math scores, the Youngstown City School District provided an expanded after-school program which began Monday.More >>
Following a first year that saw significant gains in students' reading and math scores, the Youngstown City School District provided an expanded after-school program which began Monday.More >>
Trumbull County Corrections Officers Matthew Abbot and Christopher Zadroski were fired September 20.More >>
Trumbull County Corrections Officers Matthew Abbot and Christopher Zadroski were fired September 20.More >>
Police say an Ohio woman drunkenly drove to a sheriff's office after receiving a call to pick up her boyfriend, who had already been arrested for drunken driving.More >>
Police say an Ohio woman drunkenly drove to a sheriff's office after receiving a call to pick up her boyfriend, who had already been arrested for drunken driving.More >>
A sheriff's office says a piece of farm equipment ran over a 3-year-old boy and killed him.More >>
A sheriff's office says a piece of farm equipment ran over a 3-year-old boy and killed him.More >>
Authorities say a car pulling into the driveway of a central Ohio home fatally struck a 2-year-old girl who was sitting or lying on the driveway while playing.More >>
Authorities say a car pulling into the driveway of a central Ohio home fatally struck a 2-year-old girl who was sitting or lying on the driveway while playing.More >>
When Mark Zuckerberg comes to Philadelphia, he does as Philadelphians do.More >>
When Mark Zuckerberg comes to Philadelphia, he does as Philadelphians do.More >>
A Pennsylvania man who was caught on video sucker-punching a man with cerebral palsy has pleaded guilty to simple assault.More >>
A man who was caught on video sucker-punching a man with cerebral palsy outside a Pennsylvania store has pleaded guilty to simple assault.More >>
Authorities say an 18-year-old woman was killed when two jet skis collided on a farm pond in rural northern Ohio.More >>
Authorities say an 18-year-old woman was killed when two jet skis collided on a farm pond in rural northern Ohio.More >>
A Pennsylvania funeral director has been charged with abusing corpses and other crimes for allegedly taking cellphone pictures of the dead to "gross out" her friends and family.More >>
A Pennsylvania funeral director has been charged with abusing corpses and other crimes for allegedly taking cellphone pictures of the dead to "gross out" her friends and family.More >>
Philadelphia police say two people have been arrested after an ambulance's tires were slashed and some people ran in and out of the vehicle - and jumped on top of it - when it responded to a report of a fight...More >>
Philadelphia police say two people have been arrested after an ambulance's tires were slashed and some people ran in and out of the vehicle - and jumped on top of it - when it responded to a report of a fight with...More >>
A 17-year-old boy has been critically wounded as police search for three people who broke into an eastern Pennsylvania apartment in an apparent home invasion robbery.More >>
A 17-year-old boy has been critically wounded as police search for three people who broke into an eastern Pennsylvania apartment in an apparent home invasion robbery.More >>
Grief counselors will be at two schools on Monday after a 12-year-old girl was fatally struck by a car while walking home after getting ice cream with her younger siblings.More >>
Grief counselors will be at two schools on Monday after a 12-year-old girl was fatally struck by a car while walking home after getting ice cream with her younger siblings.More >>