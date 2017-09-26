Police: Man run over after Youngstown card party

The Youngstown Police investigators are trying to sort out stories from witnesses who say a card party on the city's South Side ended with a woman running over a man with her car.

One witness told police that a fight broke out when Cheree Moore and her brother were told to leave a home on West Boston Avenue while they were playing cards Monday night.

The witness says Moore got into her brother's car and threw the transmission into reverse, apparently trying to hit her and other people outside the home.

Moore drove away after people threw rocks and bricks at her car, but according to a witness, she soon returned.

The witness says Moore was driving the car toward her when a man who pushed her out of the path of the car was struck instead.

The 18-year-old victim told police that he had injured his head and was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment of injuries.

Moore admits to police that a fight broke out at the home, claiming her brother was beaten up by several people.

Police say Moore's brother was bleeding from the lips and his right eye was swollen to about the size of a golf ball. He was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers took Moore to the Mahoning County jail where she was booked on a charge of felonious assault for allegedly trying to run over the man at the home.