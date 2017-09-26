Survey: Youngstown ranks fourth in U.S. for most burglaries

Youngstown tops the list of Ohio cities with the highest number of burglaries and is fourth in the nation according to a survey conducted by a home security company.

A report from ADT looked at data from more than 18,000 law enforcement agencies and found that Youngstown had 17.7 burglaries per 1,000 residents in 2015.

The survey found that only three U.S. Cities, Lake Charles, Louisiana (21 burglaries per 1,000), Vallejo, California (19.4 burglaries per 1,000), and Pueblo, Colorado (18.9 burglaries per 1,000), had higher burglary rates than Youngstown.

Three other Ohio cities were in the top ten for burglary rates. Springfield ranked fifth, Dayton ranked sixth, and Canton ranked seventh.

The city ranked safest when it comes to avoiding burglaries is Palatine, Illinois, with just .03 burglaries per 1,000 residents.

Based on the findings, Mississippi had the highest number of burglaries per 1,000 residents (8.3), followed by New Mexico (8.2) and Nevada (7.7).

In past years, New Mexico had the highest number of burglaries, but only recently did Mississippi overtake it. With less than three million residents, Mississippi’s warmer weather and unoccupied vacation homes may give burglars greater access because people tend to leave their windows and doors open.

New York had the fewest burglaries, with roughly two per 1,000 residents. Though there are more than eight million New York City dwellers, the high density of people in a small geographical area doesn’t seem to play a role in the number of residential burglaries that occur.

Weather may also play an integral part – with shorter days and colder nights, people are less likely to leave their homes during the winter months, giving burglars fewer opportunities to commit a robbery, according to ADT

ADT offers some steps to avoid becoming a victim of burglary.

Leave a light on

Use a home alarm system

Lock all doors and windows

Change your locks

Avoid leaving a spare key outside your home

Don’t post on social media if you are leaving the state



The entire ATD report may be read here