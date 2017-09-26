City of Hubbard issues boil advisory - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

City of Hubbard issues boil advisory

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
HUBBARD, Ohio -

Some people in the City of Hubbard may have low water pressure or no water at all following a burst water line.

City officials said crews were wrapping up repairs on a water line along Caroline Avenue Tuesday morning.

Until further notice, people who use Hubbard City water are under a boil advisory.

The U.S. EPA requires that all water suppliers issue an alert within 24 hours whenever water lines lose pressure.

EPA boil advisory procedure:

Do not drink the water without boiling it first.

Bring all water to a rolling boil for at least (3) three minutes, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
All stored water, drink or ice made recently from this supply shall be discarded.

Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms.

These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites which can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some of the elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems.

The symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water.

If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.

  Warren woman reports being cut by masked man

