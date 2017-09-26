1 dead, 2 hurt in Philadelphia apartment complex shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police in Philadelphia say one man is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting at a public housing apartment complex.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday in the courtyard of the Spring Garden Apartments, and the call was initially for a double shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old man shot in the hip and a 58-year-old man shot in the leg and hip.

A neighbor then alerted officers to a man lying near some bushes who had been shot in the back. He later died at a hospital.

Police say it appears two semi-automatic weapons were used, and more than a dozen shots were fired.

Witnesses told officers there was only one shooter, who wore a mask and dark clothing.

They're hoping surveillance video helps in the investigation.

