DNA sought to help identify 4 dead in fiery Ohio car crash - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

DNA sought to help identify 4 dead in fiery Ohio car crash

Posted: Updated:

HARTVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say they'll use DNA testing to help confirm the identities of four people killed in a fiery car crash in northeastern Ohio.

State troopers say the vehicle went off the road, hit a tree and burst into flames near a driveway after a speeding driver apparently lost control Sunday evening in Stark County's Lake Township. The Repository in Canton reports that they believe two males and two females were trapped in the vehicle as it burned.

Investigators have asked relatives of the vehicle's owner for DNA samples to help positively identify the remains.

A witness to the crash, Emily Herron, says she saw the car speed around a bend and crash. She says her husband unsuccessfully tried to extinguish the blaze with a garden hose.

Information from: The Repository, http://www.cantonrep.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Warren woman reports being cut by masked man

    Warren woman reports being cut by masked man

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 10:33 AM EDT2017-09-26 14:33:59 GMT

    A Warren woman is telling police that a mysterious masked man came to her home two times, threatening her during the first visit and cutting her with a razor the second time. 

    More >>

    A Warren woman is telling police that a mysterious masked man came to her home two times, threatening her during the first visit and cutting her with a razor the second time. 

    More >>

  • City of Hubbard issues boil advisory

    City of Hubbard issues boil advisory

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 9:53 AM EDT2017-09-26 13:53:13 GMT

    Some people in the City of Hubbard may have low water pressure or no water at all following a burst water line. 

    More >>

    Some people in the City of Hubbard may have low water pressure or no water at all following a burst water line. 

    More >>

  • Survey: Youngstown ranks fourth in U.S. for most burglaries

    Survey: Youngstown ranks fourth in U.S. for most burglaries

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 9:23 AM EDT2017-09-26 13:23:17 GMT

    Youngstown tops the list of Ohio cities with the highest number of burglaries and is fourth in the nation according to a survey conducted by a home security company. A report from ADT looked at data from more than 18,000 law enforcement agencies and found that Youngstown had 17.7 burglaries per 1,000 residents in 2015. The survey found that only three U.S. Cities, Lake Charles, Louisiana (21 burglaries per 1,000), Vallejo, California (19.4 burglaries per 1,000), and Pueblo, Colorado...

    More >>

    Youngstown tops the list of Ohio cities with the highest number of burglaries and is fourth in the nation according to a survey conducted by a home security company. A report from ADT looked at data from more than 18,000 law enforcement agencies and found that Youngstown had 17.7 burglaries per 1,000 residents in 2015. The survey found that only three U.S. Cities, Lake Charles, Louisiana (21 burglaries per 1,000), Vallejo, California (19.4 burglaries per 1,000), and Pueblo, Colorado...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms