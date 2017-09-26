Long-term care costs are surging

The Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones kneeled together before the playing of the national anthem against the Arizona CardinalsMore >>
The Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones kneeled together before the playing of the national anthem against the Arizona CardinalsMore >>
It's more difficult than ever to map the supply chains of Ivanka Trump's brand, raising questions about who her company is doing business with in ChinaMore >>
It's more difficult than ever to map the supply chains of Ivanka Trump's brand, raising questions about who her company is doing business with in ChinaMore >>
The Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones kneeled together before the playing of the national anthem against the Arizona CardinalsMore >>
The Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones kneeled together before the playing of the national anthem against the Arizona CardinalsMore >>
Conservative Sen. Rand Paul remains opposed to the newly revised Republican bill repealing the Obama health care lawMore >>
Conservative Sen. Rand Paul remains opposed to the newly revised Republican bill repealing the Obama health care lawMore >>
Jennifer Lopez has pledged $1 million toward hurricane relief efforts in her family's native Puerto RicoMore >>
Jennifer Lopez has pledged $1 million toward hurricane relief efforts in her family's native Puerto RicoMore >>
A Warren woman is telling police that a mysterious masked man came to her home two times, threatening her during the first visit and cutting her with a razor the second time.More >>
A Warren woman is telling police that a mysterious masked man came to her home two times, threatening her during the first visit and cutting her with a razor the second time.More >>
Some people in the City of Hubbard may have low water pressure or no water at all following a burst water line.More >>
Some people in the City of Hubbard may have low water pressure or no water at all following a burst water line.More >>
Youngstown tops the list of Ohio cities with the highest number of burglaries and is fourth in the nation according to a survey conducted by a home security company. A report from ADT looked at data from more than 18,000 law enforcement agencies and found that Youngstown had 17.7 burglaries per 1,000 residents in 2015. The survey found that only three U.S. Cities, Lake Charles, Louisiana (21 burglaries per 1,000), Vallejo, California (19.4 burglaries per 1,000), and Pueblo, Colorado...More >>
Youngstown tops the list of Ohio cities with the highest number of burglaries and is fourth in the nation according to a survey conducted by a home security company. A report from ADT looked at data from more than 18,000 law enforcement agencies and found that Youngstown had 17.7 burglaries per 1,000 residents in 2015. The survey found that only three U.S. Cities, Lake Charles, Louisiana (21 burglaries per 1,000), Vallejo, California (19.4 burglaries per 1,000), and Pueblo, Colorado...More >>
The Youngstown Police investigators are trying to sort out stories from witnesses who say a card party on the city's South Side ended with a woman running over a man with her car.More >>
The Youngstown Police investigators are trying to sort out stories from witnesses who say a card party on the city's South Side ended with a woman running over a man with her car.More >>
If you drive through Poland, chances are you have seen June Baker dancing her heart out on Route 224.More >>
If you drive through Poland, chances are you have seen June Baker dancing her heart out on Route 224.More >>
Watch Earth glow green in this stunning aurora borealis over Canada. European Space Agency astronaut Paolo Nespoli shot this time-lapse video of the northern lights from the International Space Station.More >>
Watch Earth glow green in this stunning aurora borealis over Canada. European Space Agency astronaut Paolo Nespoli shot this time-lapse video of the northern lights from the International Space Station.More >>