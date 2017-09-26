Warren woman reports being cut by masked man

A Warren woman is telling police that a mysterious masked man came to her home two times, threatening her during the first visit and cutting her with a razor the second time.

The 42-year-old Lane Drive woman told officers that she believes the incident is related to a call she made to her sister on Sunday criticizing her for not taking care of her children properly.

The woman said that shortly after midnight, a man dressed all in black and wearing a black ski mask came to the back window of her home and called her by name.

He told her not to call the police or her sister anymore, according to the report.

The woman says the man returned to her home on Monday and confronted her in her backyard.

Once again, he was dressed in black and was wearing the ski mask.

She says he again told her not to call the police and pointed to a bulge in his waist as if to indicate it was a weapon.

After threatening to kill her and her children, the woman says he pulled a razor blade from his pocket and attacked her.

The woman says she fought back but was cut on her cheek and leg during the struggle.

She says the man then jumped over a fence and ran away.

Police told the woman to call 911 if the intruder returns.