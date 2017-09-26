Salem animal sanctuary moving to 'castle'

A Columbiana County animal sanctuary has a bigger home and even bigger plans after outgrowing their current facility on Depot Road in Salem.

Operators of Alchemy Acres have purchased what they describe as a stone “castle” on ten acres off Adams Road near Roger, Ohio.

They have an option to purchase another 177 acres at their dream facility first envisioned when they started the non-profit sanctuary in 2004.

In addition to caring for 150 dogs and cats, Alchemy Acres is home to other animals such as pet birds, rabbits, ferrets and other small creatures.

The founders of Alchemy, the Sacco Family, work with staff and volunteers to find new homes for displaced pets.

The castle-like stone building dating back to 1933, will be designated as an Education Center where school children and families will learn about small mammals, reptiles, and birds.

Other buildings and kennels will be constructed to house dogs and cats waiting to be adopted.

Future plans call for barns and pasture for farm animals, an adoption center/pet store, a pavilion and a vet clinic. There will also be walking trails and nature paths.

A vet clinic will eventually be established to offer full-time medical services to the surrounding communities, plus low-cost neutering and spaying operations.

The sanctuary plans to raise funds to start construction on its new property.

Donations may be mailed to Alchemy Acres Animal Sanctuary at 1859 Depot Road in Salem, Ohio 44460.

Additional information is available by calling 330-332-4897 or checking their website at www.alchemyacres.org.