Substance abuse treatment centers in the Mahoning Valley

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
With the Valley in the grips of a deadly heroin epidemic, there is an all-time high for requests for information on treatment centers that can help those battling addiction. 

Families, friends, and addicts can sometimes become lost in the wealth of information and where to turn. 

Local officials say the easiest way to be connected with a treatment facility or addiction services provider is to call 2-1-1, the 24 hours a day, seven days a week contact for the Help Network of Northeast Ohio. 

2-1-1 can provide information on treatment centers and where else to turn for help. 

In Trumbull County, anyone looking for information on how to deal with addiction can also contact the Coleman Access Center 24/7 at 1-800-522-0502. 

In addition, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration has compiled a list of some treatment facilities. 

Some of the treatment facilities listed in the Valley can be found here: 

MAHONING COUNTY :
TASCA Division of Meridian Healthcare        
64 Ridge Avenue        
Youngstown            
330-743-2192

Turning Point Counseling Services Inc        
611 Belmont Avenue        
Youngstown
330-744-2991

Neil Kennedy Recovery Centers    (RESIDENTIAL TREATMENT AVAILABLE)    
2151 Rush Boulevard        
Youngstown
330-744-1181

Meridian Healthcare, Mens Center    (RESIDENTIAL TREATMENT AVAILABLE)    
550 West Chalmers Avenue        
Youngstown
330-797-0070

Louis Stokes VA Medical Center    
Youngstown CBOC    
2031 Belmont Avenue        
Youngstown
330-740-9200

Meridian Healthcare, Co-Occurring Treatment Program    
527 North Meridian Road        
Youngstown            
330-746-6452

Meridian HealthCare, Outpatient - Adult and Youth    
527 North Meridian Road        
Youngstown
330-797-0070 x8581

Neil Kennedy Recovery Centers        
5211 Mahoning Avenue    Suite 370    
Youngstown        
330-792-4724 x7133

Travco Behavioral Health Inc        
8261 Market Street, Suite A    
Youngstown    
330-286-0050

Serenity Center of Youngstown LLC        
8440 Market Street        
Youngstown
330-965-9999

TRUMBULL COUNTY: 
Louis Stokes VA Medical Center    
Warren CBOC    
1460 Tod Avenue NW        
Warren
330-392-0311

Neil Kennedy Recovery Centers        
160 Clifton Drive NE, Suite A    
Warren        
330-609-5441 x7102

COLUMBIANA COUNTY:
Family Recovery Center, Fleming House    
7300 Rose Drive        
Lisbon        
330-420-3760

Family Recovery Center, Outpatient Program    
964 North Market Street    
P.O. Box 464    
Lisbon        
330-424-1468

Columbiana County Mental Health Center, Chemical Dependency Program    
40722 State Route 154        
Lisbon
330-424-9573 x260

Columbiana County Mental Health Clinic, DBA The Counseling Center    
15613 Pineview Drive, Suite A 
East Liverpool    
330-386-9004

Family Recovery Center        
416 Jackson Street        
East Liverpool
330-424-1468 x173

MERCER COUNTY:
George Junior Republic (RESIDENTIAL TREATMENT AVAILABLE)    
233 George Junior Road
Grove City, PA, 16127
724-458-9330 x2142

Discovery House    NPA (Farrell)    
1914 Mercer Avenue        
Farrell
724-981-9815

Community Counseling Center        
2201 East State Street        
Hermitage
724-981-7141

Rainbow Recovery Center        
112 Timber Village Lane        
Mercer
724-269-5130

Community Counseling Center of Mercer        
77 North Main Street        
Greenville
724-588-6490


LAWRENCE COUNTY:

Discovery House CTC New Castle        
2710 West State Street        
New Castle    
724-598-7999 x405

White Deer Run    New Castle    
413 Highland Avenue        
New Castle    
724-657-9916

Highland Outpatient Services        
101 South Mercer Street    Suites 104    
New Castle        
724-856-7211

Highland House  (RESIDENTIAL TREATMENT AVAILABLE)
312 Highland Avenue
New Castle, PA 16101
724-654-7760 

This is not a complete list and reflects only some of the providers which serve families in the Valley, which are listed through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration. There are several other non-profit, and for-profit, treatment centers locally which do not appear on that listing. 

An interactive map with more treatment centers, doctors, and other information is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration's website. 

