Substance abuse treatment centers in the Mahoning Valley

With the Valley in the grips of a deadly heroin epidemic, there is an all-time high for requests for information on treatment centers that can help those battling addiction.

Families, friends, and addicts can sometimes become lost in the wealth of information and where to turn.

Local officials say the easiest way to be connected with a treatment facility or addiction services provider is to call 2-1-1, the 24 hours a day, seven days a week contact for the Help Network of Northeast Ohio.

2-1-1 can provide information on treatment centers and where else to turn for help.

In Trumbull County, anyone looking for information on how to deal with addiction can also contact the Coleman Access Center 24/7 at 1-800-522-0502.

In addition, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration has compiled a list of some treatment facilities.

Some of the treatment facilities listed in the Valley can be found here:

MAHONING COUNTY :

TASCA Division of Meridian Healthcare

64 Ridge Avenue

Youngstown

330-743-2192

Turning Point Counseling Services Inc

611 Belmont Avenue

Youngstown

330-744-2991

Neil Kennedy Recovery Centers (RESIDENTIAL TREATMENT AVAILABLE)

2151 Rush Boulevard

Youngstown

330-744-1181

Meridian Healthcare, Mens Center (RESIDENTIAL TREATMENT AVAILABLE)

550 West Chalmers Avenue

Youngstown

330-797-0070

Louis Stokes VA Medical Center

Youngstown CBOC

2031 Belmont Avenue

Youngstown

330-740-9200

Meridian Healthcare, Co-Occurring Treatment Program

527 North Meridian Road

Youngstown

330-746-6452

Meridian HealthCare, Outpatient - Adult and Youth

527 North Meridian Road

Youngstown

330-797-0070 x8581

Neil Kennedy Recovery Centers

5211 Mahoning Avenue Suite 370

Youngstown

330-792-4724 x7133

Travco Behavioral Health Inc

8261 Market Street, Suite A

Youngstown

330-286-0050

Serenity Center of Youngstown LLC

8440 Market Street

Youngstown

330-965-9999

TRUMBULL COUNTY:

Louis Stokes VA Medical Center

Warren CBOC

1460 Tod Avenue NW

Warren

330-392-0311

Neil Kennedy Recovery Centers

160 Clifton Drive NE, Suite A

Warren

330-609-5441 x7102

COLUMBIANA COUNTY:

Family Recovery Center, Fleming House

7300 Rose Drive

Lisbon

330-420-3760

Family Recovery Center, Outpatient Program

964 North Market Street

P.O. Box 464

Lisbon

330-424-1468

Columbiana County Mental Health Center, Chemical Dependency Program

40722 State Route 154

Lisbon

330-424-9573 x260

Columbiana County Mental Health Clinic, DBA The Counseling Center

15613 Pineview Drive, Suite A

East Liverpool

330-386-9004

Family Recovery Center

416 Jackson Street

East Liverpool

330-424-1468 x173

MERCER COUNTY:

George Junior Republic (RESIDENTIAL TREATMENT AVAILABLE)

233 George Junior Road

Grove City, PA, 16127

724-458-9330 x2142

Discovery House NPA (Farrell)

1914 Mercer Avenue

Farrell

724-981-9815

Community Counseling Center

2201 East State Street

Hermitage

724-981-7141

Rainbow Recovery Center

112 Timber Village Lane

Mercer

724-269-5130

Community Counseling Center of Mercer

77 North Main Street

Greenville

724-588-6490



LAWRENCE COUNTY:

Discovery House CTC New Castle

2710 West State Street

New Castle

724-598-7999 x405

White Deer Run New Castle

413 Highland Avenue

New Castle

724-657-9916

Highland Outpatient Services

101 South Mercer Street Suites 104

New Castle

724-856-7211

Highland House (RESIDENTIAL TREATMENT AVAILABLE)

312 Highland Avenue

New Castle, PA 16101

724-654-7760

This is not a complete list and reflects only some of the providers which serve families in the Valley, which are listed through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration. There are several other non-profit, and for-profit, treatment centers locally which do not appear on that listing.

An interactive map with more treatment centers, doctors, and other information is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration's website.