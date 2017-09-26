House OKs poll-watching bill linked to cheating allegations - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

House OKs poll-watching bill linked to cheating allegations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The Pennsylvania House of Representatives is reviving legislation that emerged last year as then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump urged his supporters to watch Philadelphia closely for cheating at the polls on Election Day.

The Republican-controlled chamber voted 106-91 Tuesday to allow a registered voter from anywhere in Pennsylvania to be appointed as a poll watcher in any election district.

Currently, a poll watcher must be registered to vote in the same county.

Its fate in the GOP-controlled Senate is uncertain.

Democratic Rep. Matt Bradford of Montgomery County criticized the bill as being inspired by Trump's outrageous allegations, and says he worries that it'll enable intimidation and harassment at polls that threatens elections.

The sponsor, Republican Rep. Rick Saccone, of Allegheny County, says the bill helps ensure polling places are secure.

