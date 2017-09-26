Extreme Warmth To End But Cool Temps Won't Last Long

The record-breaking stretch of hot late September weather will finally come to an end Wednesday night but not before temperatures soar into the mid 80s once again. The record high is 86 on Wednesday. The cold front that will usher in the more seasonable weather might spark an isolated shower or sprinkle in the afternoon.

Thursday will feel like Autumn! With a mix of sun and clouds, highs will be close to average. Friday should turn cloudier with a chance for spotty afternoon showers. The rain is certainly needed.

A nice weekend is in the forecast. Temperatures will be well above average once again by early next week.