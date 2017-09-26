Salem car cruises need help to continue

Two long-time popular events in Salem need a little help in order to continue next year. The events have become summertime traditions that benefit the city and local charities.

For years the Arby's Car Cruise has attracted cruisers and car lovers every Saturday, and one weekend every June the show moves downtown for the Salem Super Cruise. It's been a labor of love for a group called the Cruisin Crew. But the crew is getting older and will step away after this year.



"And what we're hoping is a younger group will actually step up and step into it and continue on the cruise," said Gene Johnson, founder of the Cruisin Crew.

Johnson says every cruise is dedicated to raising funds for charitable causes, including local food pantries.



"We've raised as of this year, we're up to $31,000 for the food pantries of Columbiana county,which goes through Second Harvest food bank. And that amounts to more than two million pounds of food. The Super Cruise attracts some 15,000 people to Salem each year.



The Mayor says it's great for downtown merchants who offer specials during the Super Cruise.

"Many of them advertise and have promotions for people who are in town at that time. So, yes ,we've had great participation from downtown merchants," Mayor John Berlin said.



Like the Crew, the Mayor is also hopeful that another group or organization will help continue the cruise tradition. "There may be some other worthy cause another group might want to come in and raise some money for, and we're certainly open to discussions with any group," the Mayor said.



And the Cruisin Crew say they will be right there to help. "We're willing to help whoever comes on board and assist them as much as we can, and transition it over to them," Johnson said.

The last Arby's Car Cruise with the Cruisin Crew is Saturday, September 30, 2017, at 5 pm.

