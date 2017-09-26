Halloween events and Trick-or-Treat hours

Halloween falls on Tuesday, this year, but not everyone sends children out for Trick or Treat on that date.

While some cities, villages, and Twp. leaders won't finalize Trick-or-Treat times until early October, 21 News has put together list of those which have been decided so far as well as other Halloween activities.

This list will be updated as more communities set their hours.

If you are an official of a local community and wish to add Halloween hours or events, please email the information to news@wfmj.com

MAHONING COUNTY

Austintown Twp. - Tuesday, 10/31 5:30-7:30 pm

Beaver Twp. - Tuesday, 10/31 5-7 pm

Berllin Twp. -Tuesday, 10/31 5-7 pm

Boardman Twp. - Tuesday, 10/31 5-7 pm

Campbell - Tuesday, 10/31 5-7 pm

Canfield Twp. - Tuesday, 10/31 6-8 pm

Canfield (city) - Tuesday, 10/31 6-8 pm

Coitsville - Tuesday, 10/31 5-7 pm

Ellsworth Twp.- Tuesday, 10/31 5-7 pm (Trick or Trunk, Ellsworth Fire Station, 10/29 1-4 pm )

Green Twp. - Tuesday, 10/31 6-8 pm

Lowellville - Tuesday, 10/31 5:30-7:30 pm

Milton Twp .- Tuesday, 10/31 5-7 pm

New Middletown - Tuesday, 10/31 6-7 pm

Poland Twp. - Tuesday, 10/31 5-7 pm

Poland Village - Tuesday, 10/31 5-7 pm

Sebring Village - Tuesday, 10/31 4:30-6:30 followed by parade at 7 pmStruthers - Tuesday, 10/31 5-7 pm

Sebring Fall Harvest Celebration - Saturday, 10/21 1-9 pm @ Community Center

Springfield Twp. - Tuesday, 10/31 6-8 pm

Youngstown - (Yet to be set by City Council)

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Bazetta Twp. - Tuesday 10/31 6-8 pm

Champion Twp. - Tuesday, 10/31 6-7:30 pm

Cortland - Tuesday, 10/31 6-8 pm

Fowler Twp. - Tuesday, 10/31 6-8 pm

Girard - Tuesday, 10/31 5-7 pm

Howland Twp. - Tuesday, 10/31 6-8 pm

Hubbard City - Saturday, 10/28 2-4 pm

Hubbard Twp. - Saturday, 10/28 2-4 pm

Johnston Twp - Tuesday, 10/31 5-7 pm

Kinsman Twp. - Tuesday, 10/31 6-7:30 pm

Liberty Twp. - Tuesday, 10/31 5-7 pm

Lordstown - Tuesday, 10/31 5-7 pm

McDonald - Tuesday, 10/31 5:30-7:30 pm

Mesopotamia Twp. - Tuesday, 10/31 5-7 pm

Newton Falls - Tuesday, 10/31 5-6:30 pm (Downtown Cakewalk at 7 pm)

Newton Twp. Tuesday, 10/31 5-6:30 pm

Niles - Tuesday, 10/31 5:30-7:30 pm

Niles Eastwood Mall - Tuesday, 10/24 6-8 pm

Southington Twp. - Tuesday, 10/31 5:30-7:30 pm @ the park

Vernon Twp. - Tuesday, 10/31 5-7pm

Vienna Twp. - Tuesday, 10/31 5-8 pm @ the park

Warren - Tuesday, 10/31 5-7 pm (Trunk or Treat at the AMP 10/30 6-8 pm)

Weathersfield Twp. - Tuesday, 10/31 5:30-7:30 pm

West Farmington Village - Tuesday, 10/31 5:30-7 pm

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

Columbiana - Tuesday, 10/31 5-7 pm

East Liverpool - Tuesday, 10/31 6-7:30 pm

Fairfield Twp. - Tuesday, 10/31 6-8 pm (Bridgewater Treat Street Oct. 28 2- 4 pm )

Leetonia - Sunday, 10/29 5-7 pm (followed by 7:30 pm parade)

Lisbon - Tuesday, 10/31 5-7 pm

Liverpool Twp. - Tuesday, 10/31 6 pm parade from the depot to fire station. Trick or Treat until 8:30 pm

New Waterford Village - Tuesday, 10/31 5-7 pm

Perry Twp. - Saturday, 10/28 3-5 pm

Salem City - Tuesday, 10/31 5:30-7 pm

St. Clair Twp. - Tuesday, 10/31 6-7:30 pm

MERCER COUNTY

Greenville - Saturday, 10/28 4-6 pm Parade 2 pm Riverside Park to Central Park

Hempfield Twp. - Tuesday, 10/31 6 -8 pm

Hermitage - Tuesday, 10/31 4:30-6:30 pm

Jamestown - Saturday, 10/28 4-6 pm

Perry Twp - Saturday, 10/28 3-5 pm

Pine Twp. - Tuesday, 10/31 6-8 pm

Sandy Lake Borough - Tuesday, 10/31 4-6 pm

Sharon - Tuesday, 10/31 4:30-6:30 pm

Sharpsville - Tuesday, 10/31 4:30-6:30 pm

Shenango Twp. - Tuesday, 10/31 5-7 pm

Springfield Twp.- Saturday, 10/28 4-6 pm

West Middlesex Borough - Tuesday, 10/31 4-6 pm

West Salem Twp. - Saturday, 10/28 6-7:30 pm (8 pm costume performance at School House)

LAWRENCE COUNTY

Ellwood City - Tuesday, 10/31 6-8 pm (Parade 10/28 @ 3:30 pm )

Mahoning Twp. - Tuesday, 10/31 5-8 pm (Halloween party at Edinburg Fire Hall 10/31 8 pm )

Neshannock Twp. -Tuesday, 10/31 5-7 pm

New Castle - Tuesday, 10/31 5-7 pm

New Wilmington - Saturday, 10/28 2-4 pm

Union Twp. - Tuesday, 10/31 5-7 pm

Wampum Borough - Tuesday, 10/31 6-8 pm