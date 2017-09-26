Former Campbell Mayor ordered to report to prison

A federal judge has ordered former Campbell Mayor George Krinos to report to prison by Wednesday afternoon.

The directive came Tuesday following a hearing before U.S. District Judge Aaron Polster who was considering a motion filed by prosecutors asking that Krinos begin serving his five-year sentence immediately.

Krinos, who was supposed to begin serving the sentence earlier this month for cheating ten investors out of $1.2 million, got a judge to delay the start of that sentence by claiming he was suffering pain from a recent medical procedure.

The U.S. Attorney wanted immediate revocation of Krinos' bond claiming he continued to create questionable companies and prey on unsuspecting victims even after his conviction on charges of securities fraud and failing to pay taxes.

The government withdrew its motion when Judge Polster ordered Krinos to report to either the Federal Correctional Institution in Morgantown, WV, or the U.S. Marshal's Service by 2 pm Wednesday

Additionally, Judge Polster ordered that Krinos could not charge more credit debt or open new lines of credit without approval of a probation officer.

The government says Krinos opened two new credit card accounts and signed for a car loan, hoping to have his father make monthly payments in an effort to preserve and build his credit while he is in prison.