Youngstown detectives investigate shooting between two employees

Violence broke out between two men employed by the same Youngstown furniture store, resulting in one man being shot. The 32-year old victim was found by neighbors bleeding in a yard on East Boston Avenue and they called for help. Police said the victim was shot at least once in the right side. The victim, who's in stable condition, was able to identify the suspect who he said was hiding in the bushes waiting for him. Both the victim and the suspect work at Economy Furn...More >>
Niles was placed in fiscal emergency in 2014 after many of its major funds fell into the red.More >>
A federal judge has ordered former Campbell Mayor George Krinos to report to prison by Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Two long-time popular events in Salem need a little help in order to continue next year.More >>
A Craigslist ad and an Austintown cop pretending to be a teenaged boy have landed one man behind bars.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Justice Department will intervene on behalf of people who sue colleges, claiming their free speech rights were violated.More >>
In a typical week, the state Department of Corrections receives a list of 1,000 inmates who need to be assigned to one of its 25 correctional facilities.More >>
The Lancaster County coroner's office is urging relatives to claim the remains of more than five dozen people who will be buried in a single grave next week.More >>
A Pennsylvania court has denied the appeal of a man who claimed he was too large and weak to sexually assault a young girl.More >>
Officials in suburban Cincinnati say a police dog died while pursuing suspects in the abduction of a 1-year-old child, who was found safe.More >>
Authorities say they'll use DNA testing to help confirm the identities of four people killed in a fiery car crash in northeastern Ohio.More >>
Cleveland police say a truck veered off a road and plowed into a woman and the stroller she was pushing, killing her 1-year-old son and leaving the mother hospitalized in critical condition.More >>
Police say an Ohio woman drunkenly drove to a sheriff's office after receiving a call to pick up her boyfriend, who had already been arrested for drunken driving.More >>
Police in Philadelphia say one man is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting at a public housing apartment complex.More >>
