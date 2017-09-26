Youngstown detectives investigate shooting between two employees

Violence broke out between two men employed by the same Youngstown furniture store, resulting in one man being shot.

The 32-year old victim was found bleeding in a yard on East Boston Avenue by neighbors who called for help.

Police said the victim was shot at least once in the right side.

The victim, who's in stable condition, was able to identify the suspect who he said was hiding in the bushes waiting for him, but gave officers no explanation on why he would be there.

Both the victim and the suspect work at Economy Furniture on Market Street, according to the police report.

Police caught up with the suspect, who they said is 27, in the 2800 block of Market Street as he pulled up in a delivery truck behind his employer's building.

The suspect was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

As police placed the suspect in handcuffs, they saw his hands had been cleaned with what appeared to be Windex.

Police said there was so much liquid on his hands that they were dripping.

Police are investigating what sparked the shooting.