Fired corrections officers file grievances in Trumbull County

Two Trumbull County corrections officers fired last week are filing grievances objecting to their punishment.

Sheriff Paul Monroe fired the officers, citing excessive use of force against an inmate.

On August 24 of this year, video at the Adult Justice Center showed that Matthew Abbott allegedly yanked inmate Solomon Cindea off a bench in the booking area, then dragged Cindea along the floor with little assistance from other personnel.

In the elevator, Cindea struck his head against the elevator door.

The disciplinary letter states Christopher Zadroski struck the inmate twice with a hard fist while Cindea was still cuffed and shackled, held face down on the floor by four officers.

Three corrections officers have accepted their unpaid suspensions.

The three others who failed to intervene can also file grievances.