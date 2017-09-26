Man taken to hospital after tanker fire in Hubbard - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Man taken to hospital after tanker fire in Hubbard

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
HUBBARD, Ohio -

A man was rushed to the hospital after suffering burns in Hubbard just after noon Tuesday. 

The driver of a tanker truck was filling an inground pool on Ravine Drive when the pump caught fire. 

A witness told 21 News the man suffered burns on his arm and his head.

 A charred gas can was found at the scene. 

Officials said no one else was injured. 
 

