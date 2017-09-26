Fire fully engulfs Hubbard home

Four crews battled a house fire in Hubbard Tuesday.

Dispatchers said the incident happened on the 6000 block of Lincoln Avenue SE.

People were inside the home, which was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived at the scene.

All the occupants got out safely.

Dispatchers said the Red Cross was called out to help the people who lived in the home, while Disaster Recovery was called to board up the home, which is still standing.

Hubbard, Brookfield, Liberty and the Youngstown Air Base responded to the blaze.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

