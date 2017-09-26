Commissioners delay vote for petition of annexation in Canfield

The Mahoning County Commissioners have decided Tuesday to delay a vote for 60 days on whether to accept or reject a petition for annexation of just over 18 acres of land in Canfield Township to the City of Canfield.

The ultimate goal is to bring utilities and water to the property to be able to develop the land.

Commissioner David Ditzler said they want to give the township and the city more time to consider other options on how to work out the issue.

"To look at the whole 111 acres is a better scenario for the community than to piecemeal it and to create islands and to do it outside of a jed or outside of an agreement that the two communities will work on," said Ditzler.

Ditzler did admit that the petitioner obviously has an agreement with the property owner to develop the land, but that is something seperate from what commissioners have to consider.

