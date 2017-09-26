Blight becoming increasing issue for one Trumbull County Townshi - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Blight becoming increasing issue for one Trumbull County Township

By Andrew DiPaolo, Weekend Meteorologist/Multi Media Journalist
BAZETTA TWP., Ohio -

Blight has become a growing issue in Bazetta Township and for one Durst Clagg Road resident, the problem is getting out of hand. 

"Well the overgrown grass has been going on for quite some time actually,' says Matt Patrick of Bazetta. 'It didn't get this bad until about September of last year, which is when she left, and it hasn't been cut since.'"

Township Trustee Ted Webb tells 21 News the problem has been going on since 2014 when the township eliminated he Property Maintenance code due to lack of funds. 

"All we are asking is for the Bazetta trustees to send her a letter, tell her she has to mow her lawn or fine her. It is against the law, it's against the zoning laws. Why have zoning laws if you're not going to fine someone for not obeying them," adds Patrick. 

The blight problem surrounds multiple homes in Bazetta Township just like the home you see behind me but the township is saying they don't have enough money to help fix the problem.

That's why a newly formed council of governments is stepping in that would share resources between cities and municipalities in Trumbull County.

"The council of governments has the ability to share amongst each other some of the materials it takes to bring these buildings either up to the standards that each of the cities wants it or provide the materials to demolish the building," says Howland Township Trustee Dr. James Lapolla Jr. 

The council would include 35 public entities and the county itself and could be established as early as January 2018. 

