YSU President Jim Tressel impressed with Poland mentoring program

As a former coach and now the President of Youngstown State University, Jim Tressel puts a lot of stock in mentoring.

This morning, he stopped by Poland Union Elementary School to see its youth mentoring program.

It's there they have the "Big Dog-Little Dog" program, where high school students at Poland Seminary work with students in kindergarten through second grade.

About 70 high schoolers are part of the program, volunteering their time outside of classes.

Upperclassmen follow program guidelines and requirements, but also are required parental consent.

Activities include athletics, reading with the students and making a positive influence in their lives.

Needless to say, Tressel was impressed.

"It just reminds you that in education, if we can get help from all sides, parental help, if we can get mentoring, if we can have great teaching and administration to allow these types of programs to be created, we can do spectacular things in education, and they're doing them here in Poland," said Tressel.

Union's PTO, Comprehensive Psychiatry Group and several community leaders have provided scholarship money for four senior "Big Dogs."

Comprehensive Psychiatry Group is also invited to Union to see the program in action.

Union Principal Mike Massuci started the program three years ago and said the best part is taking advantage of the great kids at Poland Seminary.

"This program capitalizes on the great kids we have at PSHS. They arrive at Poland Union each Tuesday and bring smiles to the faces of their young friends," said Masucci.