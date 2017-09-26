Healthy Living Reporter Kate Keller has baby girl - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Healthy Living Reporter Kate Keller has baby girl

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

21 News wants to congratulate Healthy Living Reporter Kate Keller and her husband Patrick on the birth of their daughter.

Collins was born Monday morning, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

Kate said she, Patrick and Collins are doing well, and big brother Copelan can't be more excited.

Copelan is three years old. 
 

