Landfill expansion project in the works in Grove City

Tri-County industries in Grove City is one step closer to constructing a building where they treat landfill leachate.

Leachate is the water that flows through landfills and has to be treated because it is full of contaminants.

Tri-County had once wanted to expand its landfill near the Grove City Outlets.

Locals used to call it "Trash Mountain."

Tri-County was once denied permits for the expansion, but this time around, the Executive Director of the Mercer County Regional Planning Commission says Tri-County has met all of the requirements of the counties.

The Planning Commission signed off on a conditional approval of the project, as long as Tri-County provides them with zoning permit approvals from both Pine and Liberty Townships.

However, Tri-County said they don't want to accept a conditional approval.

Its denial is not formal yet, but the company sent a letter through its lawyer saying they would not accept the condition.

