Salinas wins unanimous decision over Vue

Youngstown Boxer Alejandro “Popo” Salinas won a unanimous decision over Duarn Vue at the Cannery Hotel and Casino Tuesday night.

Salinas improves to 9-1 and handed Vue his first loss in 13 bouts.

Salinas was ahead on all three judges' scorecards, 80-72, 79-73 and 77-75 in the eight round bout.

It was Salinas's first fight in Las Vegas and was nationally televised on FS-1.