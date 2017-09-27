Twins close in on playoff berth, rally to down Indians 8-6

By TOM WITHERS

CLEVELAND (AP) - Brian Dozier's three-run homer in the eighth inning pushed Minnesota to the brink of a playoff berth as the Twins rallied for an 8-6 victory over Cleveland on Tuesday night. The Indians lost for just the third time in 32 games.

Dozier connected for his 33rd homer against Bryan Shaw (4-6) as the Twins lowered their magic number for clinching a playoff berth to one.

Minnesota can wrap up its first trip to the postseason since 2010 if the Los Angeles Angels lose in Chicago.

One-out singles in the eighth by Jason Castro and Robbie Grossman set the table for Dozier, who drove an 0-1 pitch over the wall in right, touching off a wild celebration in Minnesota's dugout.

Edwin Encarnacion hit his 38th homer and drove in four runs for the Indians, whose 29-3 mark over 32 games is the best in the majors since the 1947 New York Yankees did it.

After recently reeling off a record 22 straight wins, the Indians (98-59) are trying to hold onto the league's best record as well as catch the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best overall mark.

