Accused Ohio prison killer set for guilty plea, sentencing

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio prison inmate is expected to plead guilty to using a restraint chain to strangle a fellow inmate on a corrections transport van.

Casey Pigge (pij) was able to move around within the van despite having used a brick to kill his cellmate the previous year.

The Pickaway County prosecutor and Pigge's defense attorney say the inmate plans to plead guilty Wednesday to killing David Johnson on Feb. 1.

Pigge went to prison in 2009 after he was convicted of fatally slitting the throat of his girlfriend's mother the year before.

Records show that after Pigge killed cellmate Luther Wade last year, he told investigators he'd kill again if placed with another inmate.

