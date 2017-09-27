Recreation advisory issued for Lake Newport

Officials from Mill Creek MetroParks are recommending that people avoid using Lake Newport for recreational activities.

Park officials say they are in contact with the Ohio EPA about an unusually large amount of algae in the lake.

According to the EPA high levels of blue-green algae may contain toxins which may affect the liver, nervous system and/or skin.

If you touch harmful algae blooms, swallow water with their toxins or breathe in water droplets, you could get a rash, have an allergic reaction, get a stomach ache, or feel dizzy or light-headed.

Harmful algae blooms also are toxic to pets.

The EPA says that indicators for high algae concentrations include scum, mats or films on water surfaces.

Green algae looks like spilled paint that appears in colored streaks on the water accompanied by globs floating below the surface.

Some factors that can contribute to harmful algae blooms include sunlight; low-water or low-flow conditions; calm water; warmer temperatures; and excess nutrients (phosphorus or nitrogen).

The primary sources of nutrient pollution are the runoff of fertilizers, animal manure, sewage treatment plant discharges, stormwater runoff, car and power plant emissions and failing septic tanks.