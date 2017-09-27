Recreation advisory issued for Lake Newport

Officials from Mill Creek MetroParks are recommending that people avoid using Lake Newport for recreational activities.More >>
Two colleges have applied to handle testing for Ohio's nascent medical marijuana program.More >>
Employers from 78 local, regional and national companies will attend Youngstown State University's Fall 2017 Career Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, in the Chestnut Room of Kilcawley Center on campus.More >>
Army officials are looking into controversial social media posts by a Second Lieutenant who is a New Castle native. At issue are photos of West Point graduate Spenser Rapone in uniform displaying pro-communist messages.More >>
Blight has become a growing issue in Bazetta Township and for one Durst Clagg Road resident, the problem is getting out of hand. "Well the overgrown grass has been going on for quite some time actually,' says Matt Patrick of Bazetta. 'It didn't get this bad until about September of last year, which is when she left, and it hasn't been cut since.'" Township Trustee Ted Webb tells 21 News the problem has been going on since 2014 when the township eliminated he Property...More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Justice Department will intervene on behalf of people who sue colleges, claiming their free speech rights were violated.More >>
An Ohio prison inmate is expected to plead guilty to using a restraint chain to strangle a fellow inmate on a corrections transport van. Casey Pigge (pij) was able to move around within the van despite having used a brick to kill his cellmate the previous year.More >>
In a typical week, the state Department of Corrections receives a list of 1,000 inmates who need to be assigned to one of its 25 correctional facilities.More >>
The Lancaster County coroner's office is urging relatives to claim the remains of more than five dozen people who will be buried in a single grave next week.More >>
A Pennsylvania court has denied the appeal of a man who claimed he was too large and weak to sexually assault a young girl.More >>
Officials in suburban Cincinnati say a police dog died while pursuing suspects in the abduction of a 1-year-old child, who was found safe.More >>
Authorities say they'll use DNA testing to help confirm the identities of four people killed in a fiery car crash in northeastern Ohio.More >>
Cleveland police say a truck veered off a road and plowed into a woman and the stroller she was pushing, killing her 1-year-old son and leaving the mother hospitalized in critical condition.More >>
Police say an Ohio woman drunkenly drove to a sheriff's office after receiving a call to pick up her boyfriend, who had already been arrested for drunken driving.More >>
